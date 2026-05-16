The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released a list of House of Representatives aspirants marked “not cleared” across several states, including Ondo, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Kogi and Rivers, ahead of its National Assembly primaries for the 2027 general elections.

In a statement on Saturday signed by National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the list formed part of the party’s screening process, which determined eligibility for participation in the primaries across constituencies.

According to the statement, “The screening exercise was conducted by the Party’s Screening Committees in line with established procedures and guidelines.”

Here is the full list:

ONDO STATE (Not cleared aspirants)

The following aspirants were marked “not cleared”:

Hon. Adefisoye Tajudeen (Idanre/Ifedore)

Olusegun Victor Ategbole (Akoko South-East/South-West)

Seun Oluwashina Ajongbolo (Akoko South-East/South-West)

Rt. Hon. Arowole Ayodeji Samuel (Owo/Ose)

Morufu Tosin Ibrahim (Akoko North-East/North-West)

Oseni Oyeniyi (Akoko North-East/North-West)

Olaleye John Adedipe (Akoko North-East/North-West)

BAUCHI STATE

Dr. Bashir Ibrahim Bello (Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency)

EBONYI STATE

Hon. Idu Igariwe (Afikpo/Edda Federal Constituency)

KOGI STATE

Sanni Salau Ogembe (Okene/Ogori-Magongo Federal Constituency)

RIVERS STATE

Air Commodore John Azubuike Opara (rtd) (Port Harcourt Federal Constituency)

Hon. Anderson Allison Igbiki (Okrika/Ogu-Bolo Federal Constituency)

Awaji Imombek D. Abirite (Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro Federal Constituency)

Hon. Boma Goodhead (Asari-Toru/Akuku-Toru Federal Constituency)

The APC did not provide detailed explanations for the “not cleared” status of the affected aspirants.

Meanwhile, in Katsina State, the Special Assistant on Girl Child Education and Development to Governor Dikko Radda, Jamila Mani, emerged winner of the APC primary for Mani/Bindawa Federal Constituency.

In Adamawa State, the House of Representatives’ direct primaries were disrupted in several wards following the absence of officials expected to conduct the exercise. Party members in Girei, Yola North and Yola South waited for hours without official communication on commencement.

The APC primaries are part of preparations for the 2027 general elections.