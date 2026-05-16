Isaac Fayose, brother of a former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has announced the demise of his wife.

He disclosed this in an Instagram post on Saturday.

Sharing a picture of a candlelight, he wrote, “Rest In Peace, My darling wife.”

In another post where he shared pictures of his wife, Fayose bade her farewell, saying, “Odaro oyinbo mi.”

Earlier in March, after a visit to his family in Australia, Fayose revealed on Instagram that his wife was battling cancer.

“My wife is not feeling well. When I got here, she was very weak. The same woman who usually picks me up at the airport couldn’t come, so I had to take an Uber.

“She used to cook for me, but now I find myself cooking for her. She couldn’t cook or talk. I sat beside her and sang her favourite song; she held my hand as I sang,” Fayose said in tears.

The announcement of his wife’s death has drawn condolences from followers and celebrities such as Actress Yvonne Jegede, Comedian Ali Baba, and Veteran musician Daddy Showkey, among others.