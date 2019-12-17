AFC invests US$150m in Eritrean colluli potash project

Africa Finance Corporation, the leading infrastructure solutions provider in Africa, announces a US$150 million strategic investment in Danakali Limited.

The funds will be used for the development and construction of the Colluli Potash Project located in the Danakali region of Eritrea.

The Project is a late-stage, large, long-life and low-cost sulphate of potash (“SOP”) deposit, with estimated reserves of 1.254 Billion tonnes of potassium bearing salts. Colluli is planning to make a 52% potassium oxide product, which is a higher grade than most of its competitors’ products.

With a mine life of approximately 200 years, the Project will be of significant economic and financial benefit to the country, representing up to 10% of the country’s gross domestic product by 2021.

The Project will place Eritrea as the only African producer of SOP, which is a premium-quality potash that improves crops’ absorbency of nutrients and resilience to adverse conditions.

Colluli Mining Share Company, the 100% owner of the Project, is controlled through a 50:50 joint venture agreement held by the Eritrean National Mining Corporation and STB Eritrea Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of ASX and LSE-listed Danakali.

It has been agreed that Danakali will be the developer and operator of the project moving forward.

Samaila Zubairu, President & CEO of AFC, commented: “Eritrea is a post-conflict country that is in the process of rebuilding itself and its economy. Projects like Colluli create jobs, provide export earnings and tax revenues. AFC is keen to support such projects and the government’s efforts in achieving its aspirations of scaling up infrastructure investments to promote agriculture and industrialization for enhanced productivity and economic growth.”

Mr. Yemane G. Meskel, Eritrea’s Minister of Information added: “This is great news. AFC’s substantial investment will indeed be pivotal in the operations of the world-class Colluli Potash Project. It also constitutes a trailblazer for other investments in several prospective sectors in Eritrea in the new climate of peace and cooperation in the entire Horn of Africa region.”