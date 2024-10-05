Super Eagles caretaker coach Augustine Eguavoen has revealed a 23-man squad ahead of Nigeria’s crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying double header against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya.

The list, released by the Nigeria Football Federation on Saturday, features some familiar faces, but key absences include Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen and Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah, both ruled out due to injuries.

Osimhen, who has been in sensational form, suffered a muscle injury during Galatasaray’s Super Lig clash against Kasımpaşa on September 28.

The Turkish club confirmed that the 25-year-old striker sustained a strain in his upper left posterior muscle group, sidelining him for a few weeks.

Similarly, Ndah, who has been pivotal for Orlando Pirates, also misses out due to injury concerns.

Despite the notable omissions, Eguavoen’s squad includes seasoned campaigners like Captain William Troost-Ekong, Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi, and Fulham’s Alex Iwobi.

The team also welcomes back Chidera Ejuke, who returns to the Super Eagles fold for the first time since 2022 after a string of impressive performances at Sevilla.

The Super Eagles will first take on the Mediterranean Knights at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday, October 11, before heading to Benghazi for the return leg at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium on Tuesday, October 15.

Both matches are critical as Nigeria looks to secure its place in the 2025 AFCON tournament.

Eguavoen has also called up in-form players like Ademola Lookman, currently plying his trade at Atalanta, and Moses Simon, who has been a key figure at FC Nantes.

Bright Osayi-Samuel of Fenerbahce makes his return after missing the last set of qualifiers against Benin Republic and Rwanda.

With Osimhen out, much of the attacking burden will fall on Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest) and Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface, both of whom have been in good form for their respective clubs.

Kelechi Iheanacho also makes the squad, alongside other midfield options like Lazio’s Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Augsburg’s Frank Onyeka.

All players are expected to report in Uyo by Monday, October 7, to begin preparations for the crucial fixtures.

Full Squad List:

Goalkeepers:

Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa)

Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy)

Amas Obasogie (Fasil Kenema SC, Ethiopia)

Defenders:

William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia)

Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey)

Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal)

Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England)

Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England)

Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England)

Benjamin Tanimu (Crawley Town, England)

Midfielders:

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England)

Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium)

Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA)

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC, Italy)

Frank Onyeka (Augsburg FC, Germany)

Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

Forwards:

Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy)

Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain)

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy)

Kelechi Iheanacho (Sevilla FC, Spain)

Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)

Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France)

Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England)

As the Super Eagles aim to maintain their unbeaten run in the qualifiers, all eyes will be on how Eguavoen manages the squad in the absence of key players like Osimhen and Ndah.

Nonetheless, the team remains strong and is expected to give a solid performance in both encounters.