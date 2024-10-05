A 30-year-old man, Motunrayo Olaniyi, has allegedly stabbed his newly-wed wife, Olajumoke, to death at Amazing Grace Estate, Elepe in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The incident was said to have occurred on Friday after a heated argument between the couple.

The Lagos State Police Command, while confirming the incident in a statement by its spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Saturday stated that Motunrayo stabbed the 25-year-old wife multiple times during the altercation, locked her in the room, and set it on fire.

He added that the suspect also inflicted wounds on himself after committing the act.

A team of policemen who arrived at the scene were however said to have extinguished the fire and after that discovered Olajumoke’s lifeless body with abdominal wounds.

The statement read in part, “A distress call was received on October 4 at Ikorodu Division that a newly-wedded couple, one Motunrayo Olaniyi, aged 30, and his wife Olajumoke, aged 25 years, allegedly engaged in a domestic scuffle in their room at Amazing Grace Estate, Elepe, Ikorodu.

“In the process, the husband reportedly stabbed the wife to death, locked her in the room, and set it ablaze, while he inflicted wounds on himself.

“Police from the Ikorodu Division responded to a distress call and put out the fire. They found Olajumoke’s lifeless body with abdominal wounds.”

The police spokesperson further stated that Olaniyi was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital where he was treated and discharged before being taken into police custody.

According to him, a preliminary investigation later revealed that the suspect stabbed his wife during the altercation and inflicted minor wounds on himself.

“The corpse has been deposited at Ikorodu General Hospital morgue for autopsy. Investigation is in progress”, he concluded.