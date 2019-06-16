Insecurity: Days of bandits, kidnappers, insurgents numbered – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the days of bandits, kidnappers and insurgents are numbered, insisting his administration will subdue them wherever they are in the country.

He gave the indication on Saturday in his address at the fourth convocation of the Federal University, Dutsin-ma, Katsina State.

The President, who is the Visitor to the university, said the war against bandits and kidnappers involved a lot of covert operations.

He said the current war against banditry and other forms of criminality would be won “not in the far future.”

Buhari, who was represented at the event by a former Kano State Deputy Governor, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, said, “I want to reassure the people of Katsina State and indeed all the other states of the federation that the climate of fear being orchestrated by bandits, kidnappers and insurgents would soon come to an end.

“We are bent on subduing the situation and creating the environment for the lawful citizens to go about their legitimate businesses without fear or molestation.”