Again, suicide bombers kill 18, injure 29 in Borno

Eighteen people have been killed and 29 others injured in a suicide attack on Wednesday on a community in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

Four suicide bombers – two males and two females – infiltrated Muna Gari community at about 6:13 pm and detonated Improvised Explosive Devises strapped to their bodies at different locations in the community.

The Public Relations Officer of the Borno State Command, Victor Isuku, said in a statement that the first explosion occurred at a prayer ground, followed by the other explosions – all within the community.

“A total of 18 persons including the four suicide bombers, died in the multiple explosions,” the Police PRO said in the statement, adding that those who sustained injuries were rushed to University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital/State Specialist Hospital for treatment.

Also, in reaction to the attack, police patrol/EOD teams have been mobilised to the scene to sanitise and render the area safe.

According to the police, normalcy has been restored to the community.

The attack comes two weeks after at least five people were killed by a suicide bomber who blew himself up inside a mosque in Ajiri Yala, some 15 kilometres (10 miles) north of Maiduguri.

The leader of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in the area told the AFP that the suicide bomber had struck the mosque at about 4:30 am on October 30.

A day earlier, a CJTF member manning a checkpoint in the Muna area of Maiduguri was killed and another injured when two women strapped with explosives blew themselves up.

One week before that, 14 people were killed when three women detonated their explosives near the Muna Garage camp, which is home to tens of thousands of people made homeless by the violence. – Channels.