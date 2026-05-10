The family of the Enugu State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr. Malachy Agbo, has announced the passing of their beloved matriarch, Mrs. Laurita Nwakaego Agbo (née Ortuanya).

In a statement on Sunday, Dr. Agbo disclosed that his mother passed on at Niger Foundation Hospital, Enugu, after a brief illness on Friday, May 8, 2026.

He described the late Mrs. Agbo as a devoted Catholic, compassionate mother, and a pillar of strength to her family and the wider community.

Mrs. Laurita Nwakaego Agbo was widely admired for her humility, generosity, unpretentiousness, and unwavering commitment to the service of humanity.

Throughout her lifetime, she positively impacted many lives through her philanthropic activities and community-centered initiatives, particularly in Ohodo community and Amufi village, where she remained a respected figure and source of inspiration.

Family members, friends, associates, and community leaders have continued to pay glowing tributes to the deceased, remembering her deep faith in God, peaceful disposition, unrelenting spirit and dedication to the welfare of others.

They noted that her passing has created a profound vacuum, not only within the Agbo family but also among those who benefited from her kindness, guidance, and motherly counsel.

Dr. Agbo expressed heartfelt appreciation to all those who have shown support, prayers, and solidarity with the family during this difficult time.

He also prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul.

The family further announced that funeral and burial arrangements for the late Mrs. Laurita Nwakaego Agbo (née Ortuanya) would be communicated in due course.