The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has handed over several stolen luxury vehicles traced to Canada after intercepting them at the Tin Can Island Port in Lagos, in what officials described as a major breakthrough against transnational vehicle theft syndicates.

The recovered vehicles, which included exotic brands such as Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce and Mercedes-Benz, were formally handed over to Canadian authorities during a ceremony held at the Tin Can Island Port on Monday, May 4, 2026.

The Deputy High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, Nasser Salihou, received the vehicles from the Customs Area Controller of the Tin Can Island Command, Comptroller Frank Onyeka.

A statement issued on Sunday by the National Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, Abdullahi Maiwada, said the operation followed months of intelligence sharing between Nigerian authorities and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

According to the statement, Canadian authorities traced several luxury vehicles stolen in Canada and illegally exported through international shipping networks before they eventually surfaced in Nigeria.

Internal Customs documents dated May 5, 2026, showed that the intercepted vehicles included a 2019 Lexus RX350, a 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550, a 2023 Land Rover Range Rover, a 2019 Lamborghini Huracán, a 2021 Rolls-Royce Dawn Convertible, a 2018 Lamborghini Aventador and a 2026 Toyota Tundra.

The service confirmed that all the vehicles had been stolen abroad before being smuggled into Nigeria.

The statement read, “As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen international confidence in Nigeria’s anti-smuggling and cargo intelligence system, the Nigeria Customs Service has formally handed over intercepted stolen luxury vehicles traced to Canada.

“The handover ceremony took place on Monday, 4 May 2026, at the Tin Can Island Port, where the Deputy High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, Nasser Salihou, officially received the recovered vehicles from the Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Frank Onyeka.

“The recovery followed months of intelligence sharing and operational collaboration between the NCS and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, after authorities in Canada traced a number of stolen high-end vehicles believed to have been smuggled into Nigeria via international shipping channels.

“Internal Customs documents dated 5 May 2026 showed that the intercepted vehicles included a 2019 Lexus RX350, a 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550, a 2023 Land Rover Range Rover, a 2019 Lamborghini Huracán, a 2021 Rolls-Royce Dawn Convertible, a 2018 Lamborghini Aventador and a 2026 Toyota Tundra, all confirmed to have been stolen and illegally exported before ending up in Nigeria.”

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Onyeka disclosed that one of the vehicles, a Toyota Tacoma, was secretly concealed inside a container carrying other automobiles before Customs officers intercepted it.

According to him, the suspicious consignment had not left Customs custody when intelligence from Canadian authorities triggered immediate enforcement action.

“What looked like a routine cargo movement quickly became an international criminal investigation.

“Once intelligence reached us, we placed the consignment under enforcement watch and secured the vehicle pending confirmation from Canadian authorities,” Onyeka said.

The Customs boss explained that officers swiftly isolated the affected container after receiving shipping documentation and intelligence reports from Canada through official diplomatic and enforcement channels.

He stated that the Nigeria Customs Service deliberately delayed the release of the vehicles until Canadian officials physically arrived in Nigeria to verify and recover them.

“We had people who wanted to step in on behalf of others, but this was too sensitive.

“We insisted the handover must be directly to the Canadian government to preserve the integrity of the process,” he said.

He described the operation as a major signal of Nigeria’s growing capacity to combat international organised crime and stolen vehicle trafficking.

According to him, criminal syndicates are increasingly using global shipping networks to move stolen vehicles across continents and disguise them as legitimate cargo.

Comptroller Onyeka said the successful interception demonstrated the Nigeria Customs Service’s determination to strengthen cargo profiling, intelligence gathering and maritime enforcement.

He added that the operation also reflected the deepening security collaboration between Nigeria and Canada in tackling organised cross-border crimes.

“The recovery has further revealed the ongoing cooperation between Nigeria and Canada in intelligence sharing, cargo profiling and maritime enforcement, particularly in tackling organised cross-border crimes involving stolen assets, illicit trade and other fraudulent activities,” he said.

The development comes amid growing global concerns over rising vehicle theft syndicates exploiting weak international shipping controls to move stolen luxury automobiles into emerging markets.

Security experts say African ports have increasingly become targets for international car theft networks because of high demand for exotic vehicles and weak verification systems in some jurisdictions.

However, Nigerian authorities say recent improvements in cargo intelligence systems and international cooperation are helping to strengthen surveillance at the country’s seaports.

The Tin Can Island Port remains one of Nigeria’s busiest entry points for imported vehicles and containerised cargo, handling thousands of shipments annually.