A 30-year-old aspirant, Mahmud Sadis Buba, also known as Abin Al-Ajabin Zazzau, has completed his screening by the All Progressives Congress for the House of Representatives seat representing Sabon Gari Federal Constituency in Kaduna State.

In a video circulating on social media on Sunday, Buba appeared before screening officials in traditional attire, sparking reactions because of his baby-faced, youthful, cherubic appearance that makes him look significantly younger than his stated age.

He calmly responded to questions about his age, background and motivation for contesting.

He confirmed that he is 30 years old, the firstborn of nine siblings, and said his people had called on him to serve.

Asked how the party could help him, he said, “Help to pass the screening, having passed the requirements, because people called me to serve them, and I will serve. I am not doing this for myself.”

He said two aspirants were contesting for the ticket, including himself and the serving House of Representatives member.

When asked why he wanted to replace the lawmaker, he replied, “It is not from me. It is from the people.”

Buba, who serves as Chairman of the ‘Tinubu–Uba Sani Agenda ’27’ support group, recently purchased the APC expression of interest and nomination forms.

The aspirant’s youthful appearance has drawn public attention, with many online commentators expressing surprise that he meets the constitutional minimum age requirement of 30 for membership of the House of Representatives.

Reactions have ranged from amusement and scepticism to encouragement, with some praising his composure and confidence during the screening, while others questioned the interview’s tone as demeaning.

Buba holds a NECO certificate and is viewed by supporters as a grassroots mobiliser and a symbol of youth participation in politics.

His bid has also sparked conversations about age, merit and inclusion in Nigeria’s political landscape.