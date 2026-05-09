The Federal Ministry of Works has announced partial closure of sections of the Ikorodu-Sagamu Road, from Monday, to facilitate the completion of ongoing reconstruction works.

The Federal Controller of Works in Ogun State, Mr Olayiwola Komolafe, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

He said the closure followed a directive by the minister of works, Sen. Dave Umahi, ordering the contractor, Messrs Arab Contractors, to resume work on critical sections of the highway to ensure prompt delivery of the project.

According to Komolafe, the affected sections are the stretch from Ikorodu Roundabout to Sabo Junction in Lagos and from Cement to Coca-Cola inward in Sagamu.

Komolafe said that traffic from Ikorodu to Sagamu would be diverted through the construction corridors under a counterflow arrangement.

He said the construction would last for three months to allow execution of works and curing of the rigid pavement.

The controller said that officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority would be deployed to specially manage traffic during the period.

He appealed to motorists to cooperate with traffic managers and law enforcement officers.

Komolafe said the ministry regretted any inconvenience the reconstruction work might cause to road users. – NAN.