Aggrieved Ecobank drivers cry out over rights violation, demand $100bn compensation

Outsourced staff drivers, drawn from Integrated Corporate Service Limited (ICSL), FOSAD, Harvard Se- curity, KS Sharon and Dirt Duster, yesterday, asked the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), to compel Ecobank

Transitional Incorporated (ETI), Ecobank Nigeria Ltd and the NUBIFIE to pay the sum of $100 billion or its naira equivalent as compensation to workers whose rights have been violated under their establishments.

Addressing Journalists in Benin City on behalf of the aggrieved staff on what he tagged “Discrimination in service and workers right violation”, Mr. Paulic Jesuorode Okoni- khere, said the burning issues raised by the workers and presented to its management have been left unattended to over the years and thus are left with no other option than to ask the NLC to press charges against them.

He listed the issues such as salary harmonization, fleet Management initiative of Ecobank, employee gratuity scheme, non implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage, no assurance cover for drivers/others and workers using their salary to buy working tools to work for the bank.

Others are new contract of employment vis-a-vis the existing contract of employment, employment without employment letter/benefits, Ecobank Nigeria action on workers outsourcing uncalled for and the discrimination in profit sharing benefit and date in payment of salary.

Jesuorode also lamented the nonchalant attitude of their umbrella body, NUBIFIE, over their plights, noting that instead of coming to their rescue, it has chosen to pay a deaf ear to them. “Our trade union (NUBIFIE) leaders abandoned us or appeared helpless to our fate despite calls, meetings in respect of the issues listed.

“We have been discriminated against by our employers and our union leaders remain silent. Hence, we decided to write for action” he said. He, therefore, urged the NLC to call on Ecobank Nigeria and the NUBIFIE to immediately harmonize the affected staff salary now in arrears of eight years and make payment immediately while also asking for the payment of the N30,000 minimum wage as passed and signed into law which has run into 12 months and above to the affected staff.