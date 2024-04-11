The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has officially confirmed the passing of Nollywood actor John Paul Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope.

Recall that on Wednesday, the actor, along with three others, tragically passed away after their boat capsized in the Anam River in Anambra State at a film location.

In a Facebook post on Thursday morning, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, mentioned that while he initially announced Junior Pope’s survival in excitement upon noticing the tingling of his fingers, he eventually passed away after attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

He added, “Two notable hospitals tried their best to revive him, but to no avail. God knows the best. We finally lost him.

“Mr Friday corpse has been identified but three other corpses are yet to be found.”