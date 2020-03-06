Air Peace expands fleet to 27

A domestic carrier, Air Peace, has expanded its fleet with the delivery of a new ERJ-145 aircraft.

The Senior Communications Executive of the airline, Mr Stanley Olisa, said on Thursday that the 50-seater jet had increased the airline’s fleet to 27.

Olisa said the aircraft, with registration number 5N-BXG, arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Wednesday evening from Morocco.

According to him, it will help boost the airline’s domestic and regional operations.

He said, “Air Peace is very happy to announce the arrival of its seventh Embraer 145 Jet, which has been undergoing routine checks in Morocco.

‘’With this latest ERJ-145, we now have 27 aircraft. We are still expecting some of the Embraer 195-E2 jets we ordered last year.”

He said the airline was poised to interconnect various cities in the country and would soon begin international flights to Johannesburg, London, Houston and Mumbai.

Olisa stated that last year, at the Dubai Airshow, the airline signed an order for three E195-E2 Jets in addition to the 10 earlier ordered.

He said with the orders from Embraer, the airline had become the launch customer of the aircraft in Africa.