Three suspected COVID-19 patients in quarantine in Lagos

The Lagos State Government on Thursday night revealed that three Coronavirus (COVID-19) suspects are currently being quarantined at its facility in Yaba, Lagos.

Earlier on Thursday, A Nigerian man who returned from France was quarantined in Lagos over Coronavirus after he developed headache and respiratory symptoms.

However, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a tweet late Thursday night said two new suspected cases were being attended to and that they had been isolated at the containment facility in Yaba.

He said the two came from England and China.

The commissioner added that it was now three cases altogether. He said the samples of the two persons had been taken for tests to ascertain if they have Coronavirus or not.

“Breaking! #COVID19Lagos: We now have 3 suspected cases under isolation in our containment facility in Yaba. One from France, one from England and one from China. Their samples have been taken and results are being expected,” he wrote on his twitter handle.”

Earlier, Abayomi said a Nigerian, who had been isolated in Yaba, travelled to France seven days ago and just returned to Lagos three days ago.

According to him, the man developed severe headache and respiratory symptom at a private hospital and was referred to the government for advice.

He said the state government decided to isolate him because he had a history of travelling to France, one of the Coronavirus hit countries.

The commissioner said test samples had been collected and that the result of the test would be out tonight to ascertain if he was positive or negative to Coronavirus.

However, Abayomi, said the index case, an Italian was seriously responding to treatment at the isolation centre, as his clinical situation was stable.

He stated that the Italian was in high spirit, but that he required psycho-social support as he was getting depressed for being in isolation alone, adding that the patient was in touch with his family and friends in Italy.

Abayomi, however, said the level of viral load in his body had gone down and that if that continued, in the next few days, he might be discharged if he tested negative to the disease.

He said government would not just release him immediately he tested negative to the disease, but would still keep him and run a second test in few days to ascertained he was completely free of the disease before letting him go back to his country.

On the people who alighted from the Turkish Airline on arrival in Lagos, he said government had been able to trace 13 of the remaining 15 contacts, leaving only two that had not been reached, saying that if at the end of today, they could not be reached, he would release their names to the media declaring them wanted.