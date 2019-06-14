Aisha Buhari adopts First Lady title

The Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has dumped the appellation, “Wife of the President,“ by which she has been addressed since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office in 2015.

She is now to be referred to by the more traditional designation, “First Lady.”

Aisha disclosed this at an award night and dinner in honour of outgoing and incoming Governors’ wives at the Banquet hall of the State House, Abuja on Thursday night.

Even though she had performed the role of the First Lady throughout her husband’s first tenure, she had stuck to the “Wife of the President” title in line with Buhari’s pre-election promise that there would be no office of the First Lady.

The President has apparently had a change of heart as his wife now assumes the new title of the First Lady.

It was gathered that this may also apply in all the states of the federation where governors’ spouses had been addressed as “Wife of the Governor.”