Aisha returns: What Buhari said about Osinbajo – First Lady …as Actg. President seeks Senate approval for $1.5bn loan

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to keep supporting Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

He also urged Nigerians to continue to be strong in the face of challenges, supporting the Federal Government’s agenda.

First Lady Aisha Buhari, who returned to Abuja yesterday morning from the United Kingdom where she visited the President, who is on medical leave, brought the message

A statement by the Director of Information in the Wife of the President’s Office, Suleiman Haruna, said Mrs. Buhari conveyed the appreciation of the President to Nigerians for their prayers.

The statement quoted her as saying the President would soon return to Nigeria as he is recuperating fast.

“Mr. President thanked the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, for his loyalty and called on Nigerians to continue to support the acting President in his effort to actualise the mandate of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC),” she said.

Mrs. Buhari travelled to the UK last week to spend some time with the President.

Osinbajo seeks Senate approval for $1.5bn loan.

Meanwhile, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday asked the Senate to approve $1.5bn loan, which is part of the 2016-2018 External Borrowing Plan of the Federal Government.

The loan is meant for projects in 10 states.

Osinbajo request to the upper chamber was made known by Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in a letter he read on the floor of the House on Tuesday, June 6.