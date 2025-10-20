Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Monday, flagged off the bulk payment of N2.396 billion in gratuity arrears to 2016 and 2017 retirees in the state service.

According to Aiyedatiwa, the exercise was a continuation of a deliberate and well-thought-out policy to ensure that every retiree receives their benefits in a fair and transparent manner.

While speaking at the Cocoa Conference Hall, Governor’s Office, Akure, the governor promised to clear the backlog of pension and gratuity arrears inherited by his administration.

Aiyedatiwa maintained that the disbursement was a product of consistent planning, coming barely a week after his government paid over N1.4 billion to local government and primary school retirees.

He said, “This is a culmination of our administration’s sincerity of purpose and unwavering resolve to honour men and women who gave their strength, intellect and years of service to the development of Ondo State.”

The governor maintained that his administration adopted the “year of exit” method as the sole criterion for gratuity qualification to eliminate bias and confusion in the process.

According to him, retirement is not an end but a dignified transition that deserves honour, fairness, and respect. He added that his government is committed to the welfare of pensioners.

“We are resolutely committed to clearing all backlog of gratuity obligations. Our retirees deserve empathy, honour, and respect. This is not an act of favour; it is a moral and constitutional duty we hold dear.”

He recalled that since assuming office, his government had released N180 million monthly to defray gratuity arrears, while ensuring the regular payment of pensions at both the state and local government levels.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary of the Ondo State Pension Transitional Department, Bunmi Alade, lauded the governor for prioritising retirees’ welfare despite ongoing projects competing for funds.

Alade disclosed that the N2.396 billion payment marked the first time in the state’s history that two full years of gratuity arrears were cleared simultaneously.