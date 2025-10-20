The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has recovered two vehicles stolen from the Netherlands and smuggled into Nigeria, in its efforts to combat transnational organised crime.

In a joint operation between the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) in Abuja and INTERPOL NCB The Hague, operatives traced and recovered a Toyota C-HR (2020 model) and a Toyota RAV4 (2019 model) from separate locations in Lagos and Akwa Ibom States.

According to police investigations, the vehicles were stolen from Amsterdam and Midden-Nederland before being shipped to Nigeria through the Port of Antwerp, Belgium, and arriving at Apapa Port, Lagos, in late 2023.

Following the recovery, the Nigeria Police Force, through INTERPOL NCB Abuja, initiated civil forfeiture proceedings at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

After completing all legal processes, the court granted a final forfeiture order in favour of the Government of the Netherlands through the vehicles’ insurance company, enabling their lawful repatriation.

The Police, on Monday, formally handed over the vehicles to representatives of the insurance company and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Nigeria, concluding the cross-border recovery and restitution process.

Inspector-General of Police Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun commended the INTERPOL NCB Abuja operatives for their professionalism and collaboration with international partners, particularly their counterparts in The Hague.

He said the successful recovery and repatriation demonstrate Nigeria’s commitment to global law enforcement cooperation and its resolve to disrupt criminal networks involved in vehicle theft and smuggling.

The police chief reiterated the Force’s commitment to intelligence-led policing and stronger international partnerships aimed at combating transnational organised crime.

Police spokesman CSP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the handover and restated the Force’s readiness to sustain cross-border crime-fighting operations.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains dedicated to intensifying intelligence-led policing and strengthening international collaborations aimed at tackling all forms of transnational organized crime,” he said.