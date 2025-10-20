A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in Bauchi for allegedly removing his sister’s eyes for the purpose of money ritual, according to the Bauchi State Police Command.

The suspect, Auwalu Mohammad, elder brother to the victim, Rukayya Mohammad, reportedly committed the crime on October 17 in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

Police statement said that its investigation’s findings revealed that the girl, Rukayya Muhammad, lost her two eyes “permanently after her elder brother, Auwalu Muhammad, removed both of her eyes for a money ritual in a desperate attempt to gain wealth. The incident occurred in Wailo town, located in the Ganjuwa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.”

According to the command’s spokesperson, Ahmed Wakil, the victim’s father disclosed that the suspect (Auwalu) lured his sister, who shared the same parents, into the bush, where he brutally attacked her and forcefully plucked her eyes.

“Unfortunately, a medical doctor (eye specialist) at the hospital confirmed that the young girl will never regain her vision for the rest of her life.

“During interrogation, the suspects voluntarily confessed to the crime. Investigation is ongoing to uncover the motive behind their heinous act and to bring all individuals connected to justice.”

In connection with the crime, the police said that it has arrested the following suspects: Auwal Dahiru, 17 years of Bayan Dutse, Wailo, Kubi Ward, Ganjuwa LGA; Mohammed Rabiu, 19 years; Saleh Ibrahim, 20 years; Nasiru Muhammad of Soro town, Ganjuwa LGA; Hassan Garba of Soro town, Ganjuwa LGA; and Garba Dahiru, 43 years of Soro town.