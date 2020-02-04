Akeredolu invites Buhari to commission N5bn Ore flyover

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Tuesday said the formation of the Southwest security outfit Amotekun was not for his reelection bid.

Akeredolu who is also the chairman of the southwest governors forum said; “Ondo state has already done enough in terms of security and does not really need Amotekun to be re-elected for a second term as governor”.

This was contained in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant to the Governor (Media & Publicity) Ojo Oyewamide in Akure.

According to the statement, the governor who was at the Presidential Villa, on a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari said that he had invited the president to commission the Ore flyover which is among several projects to be commissioned to mark the 3rd anniversary of his administration.

“Ondo Civil servants are the happiest in the country because their salaries are paid promptly and we have commenced the payment of the new minimum wage.

Meanwhile, Akeredolu has urged the Federal Government to legalise the use of marijuana solely for the production of CBD drugs in the country.

The Governor said CBD can be extracted from marijuana and is a potent drug in the treatment of cancer. He expressed concern that Nigeria is still spending a huge amount of money importing the drug when it can be produced locally.