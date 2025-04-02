She added that no amount of threats and intimidation would silence her voice in seeking justice, alleging that there was an attempt to assassinate her.

“Senator Asuquo drove Yahaya Bello to Hilton and the meeting was in two folds. He told him to commence my recall and that he is going to sponsor it, of course money changed hands that night.

“The second thing he told him is that he should try and kill me. He told him the killing should not be done in Abuja but at home here (Ebira land). We didn’t notify the security agents, I called on the media houses and I want them to publish the news ahead of time, that this is the nature of their meeting.”

On an attempt by her constituents to recall her from the Senate, she alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission helped the petitioners perfect their job, adding that those who petitioned her were members of the ruling All Progressives Congress with unidentified names and fictitious addresses that were not traceable.

She charged INEC to explain how in two days 250,000 petitioners signed a recall petition of the most performing Senator, describing the process as a ruse.

“We saw what happened; they came around and deceived our people, that they have empowerment for them with their PVCs. They took advantage of our women’s illiteracy. They took advantage of poverty. I know they will not succeed by the grace of God. The recall will not be successful.”

On the ban on rallies, the senator added, “I am an Ebira woman. This is my land; I am the daughter of the late Jimoh Abdul Akpoti. I know my roots; I am not a bastard, and I am not afraid of anybody. Like I said I am just a simple and poor Ebira girl. You all know that I grew up here. Where would I have gotten the resources without the help of my husband to hire an helicopter to bring me here?

“I knew we were the target but then I said this is not political season and this is not the time for campaign and we are not having a rally. This is just me the senator representing Kogi Central coming down to our people to celebrate this festive period with you and there is nothing wrong with that.

“I am breaking no law. This is Nigeria and we have the right to be free and express choices in gatherings and celebrations. There is no law in this country Nigeria and in the constitution that prohibits me from coming home to celebrate Sallah with my people. And therefore, I knew that even though I am not a lawbreaker I appreciate the power of the governor. In addition, I also read the press statement from the Commissioner of Police and I also respect him but again we are gathered in our home.

“This gathering is not on a street but in our home and we are breaking no law. We came in with the helicopter, we didn’t come by road and convoy, so, that means we didn’t break any law.”

On Monday, the Kogi State Government banned rallies and public gatherings in the state over “security reports”, with some political analysts opining that it was a ploy to stop the senator’s homecoming.

Similarly, the Kogi Police Command also warned Akpoti-Uduagan to cancel her planned Sallah rally.

Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, stated that the gathering was against the state government’s recent ban on political gatherings, which was announced on Monday.

Okehi LG chairman, Amoka Monday, in a statement on Tuesday morning, declared a curfew across the Local Government Area.

Meanwhile the Kogi State Government has described as malicious a statement credited to the embattled Senator that former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and the incumbent Governor Ahmed Ododo be held responsible if anything happened to her.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the state Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, stated, “The attention of the Kogi State Government has been drawn to the reckless, malicious, and utterly false allegations made by the suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan in her verified Facebook Page, in which she claims that Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, former Governor Yahaya Bello, and the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, should be held responsible if anything happens to her.

“This is yet another desperate and calculated attempt by an incurable liar and serial manipulators to mislead the public, incite unrest, and present herself as a victim after deliberately violating the ban on political gatherings imposed by the state government to maintain law and order. Her statement exposed her plans to use her visit to stir trouble and violence in Kogi Central Senatorial District. We will not allow any part of the state to go up in flames nor permit killing of innocent souls by the actions of the suspended Senator.

“Although she has since deleted the post after realising what the lie would cost her, we have a screenshot of it which was saved before she deleted the post. Her actions since the early hours of today (Tuesday) have confirmed the authenticity of the security report that certain elements were planning to foment trouble in Kogi Central.

“Let it be categorically stated that Governor Ododo absolutely has no interest in the political theatrics of the suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. Her baseless allegations are nothing but a feeble attempt to stir unnecessary controversy and cover up her blatant disregard for the law. She has once again proven that she has no respect for rules and the laws.

“Suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has consistently demonstrated a pattern of lawlessness, using lies and deceit as her tools of political engagement. The recent disturbances in Kogi State, orchestrated by her defiance of the state’s security directives, have further confirmed her status as a security threat to the people of the State.”

The state government added, “She deliberately violated the state government’s ban on political gatherings, which was put in place to prevent security breaches and maintain peace. Instead of respecting the law, she chose to incite chaos, disregarding the safety and stability of the state. When confronted with the consequences of her actions, she resorted to her usual tactics of playing the victim and fabricating baseless accusations against respected leaders of the state and the nation.

“The people of Kogi State and Nigerians at large should see through her deceptive ploys and reject her attempt to manipulate public perception with outright lies. Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is not a victim; she is an instigator of disorder who thrives on spreading falsehoods to gain public sympathy.

“The Kogi State Government will not be blackmailed or intimidated by the antics of a desperate politician who has built her political career on falsehoods. We remain committed to upholding law and order and will take all necessary steps to ensure that no individual, no matter how highly placed, is allowed to breach public peace with impunity. The building tension and cloud of violence hanging on Kogi Central wouldn’t have been necessary if Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan had complied with the position of the state government and cooperated with security agencies. She would be held responsible if her actions result in any violence in Kogi Central or any part of the state.”

Also, Akpabio on Tuesday said he was not ready to join issues with the suspended lawmaker.

The clarification was made by Akpabio’s media aide, Eseme Eyiboh in an exclusive phone interview with The PUNCH.

He said, “Anything concerning Natasha within the purview of the law is subjudice because there is no way you will comment on it without linking it to the President of the Senate, who is also a party to the suit.”

When reminded that despite being in court, Natasha has been airing her frustration and had not stopped blaming his principal for her predicament, Eyiboh hesitated before reacting.

“That shows the level of respect she has for the rule of law herself. We cannot say anything more than that,” he said.