The Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja has dismissed the petition filed by the Action Alliance (AA) and Adekunle Omoaje against the election of Governor Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In its judgment on Wednesday, the three-member tribunal struck out the petition, describing it as lacking merit and frivolous.

AA and Omoaje had challenged Okpebholo’s victory in the September 21, 2024, governorship election, alleging corrupt practices and non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

They argued that the APC candidate did not secure the majority of lawful votes and that INEC’s declaration of Okpebholo as governor was illegal and unconstitutional.

The petitioners also claimed that AA was denied the opportunity to field a governorship candidate, as the nomination form had not been signed by the party’s National Chairman.

INEC had declared Okpebholo winner with 291,667 votes, defeating his closest rival, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party, who polled 247,655 votes.

In its judgment, the tribunal ruled that Omoaje lacked the legal standing to challenge the election since he did not participate in the poll.

It also held that his claims, which stemmed from his non-recognition as AA’s National Chairman by INEC, had no basis under the Electoral Act 2022.

Consequently, the tribunal dismissed the petition in its entirety.