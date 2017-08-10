Alake of Egbaland, FCTA support Sterling Bank’s environmental makeover

The Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo and the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Mrs. Folashade Joseph have endorsed the 2017 edition of Sterling Bank Environmental Makeover (STEM).

STEM is Sterling Bank’s corporate social responsibility initiative which seeks to promote practices that contribute to the sustenance of the environment on a long-term basis. It presently covers partnership with waste management agencies in 14 states, tree planting to combat desertification in parts of Northern Nigeria and an annual national cleaning exercise.

The 2017 edition of the national cleaning exercise organized in partnership with other corporate bodies and waste management agencies in states, will hold simultaneously in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Rivers, Kwara, Enugu, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Saturday, 12th August 2017.

Chief Marketing Officer of Sterling Bank, Mr. Henry Bassey, said the Paramount Ruler of Egbaland would be on ground to bless the Sterling Bank team and other participating corporate partners in his Palace before and after the cleaning exercise in Ogun State.

According to him, other notable personalities expected to grace the occasion from Ogun State are the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, the State Commissioner of Environment; Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Environment, Chairman Abeokuta South Local Government; the Ogun State National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Director; Ogun State Health Officers as well as the NYSC Environmental Community DS.

Bassey also said the Executive Secretary, FCTA, Mrs. Folashade Joseph has been invited for the occasion, adding that other top officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and those of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) have confirmed their invitations to attend the cleaning exercise that would hold in Abuja and other states simultaneously.

Other top officials expected to attend the event in Abuja are directors from the Federal Capital Territory Administration and officials of the Wuse Market/Abuja Markets Management Limited.

Sterling Bank will be joined by British Council, KPMG, L’Oréal, Malta Guinness, Aquafina, Daar Communications, Wecyclers, Businessday, Classic FM, Beat FM, Naija FM, Shawarma & Co and Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), among others, to make the cleaning exercise in Lagos State a success.

The CMO said the Bank would use the occasion to formally handover 1,000 uniforms for street sweepers to the FCTA.

Launched eight years ago as a cleaning exercise promoting sanitation and hygiene, STEM has evolved into a national force championing the cause of the environment. It presently covers public enlightenment campaigns, partnership with waste management agencies in 14 states, tree planting to combat desertification in parts of Northern Nigeria and an annual national cleaning exercise.