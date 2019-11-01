Alleged Boko Haram attack scares Ondo residents

There is fear in Akure, Owo and other major towns in Ondo State following reports of planned attacks on some banks by Boko Haram sect today (Friday).

A document purportedly addressed to the state commissioner of Police, Mr Undie Adie by another security agency has been circulating on various social media platforms.

The letter dated October 29, titled ‘Planned Robbery Attacks on some commercial banks in Ondo State by suspected Boko Haram elements’ urged the police to be proactive and thwart the threat..

Part of the letter read:”intelligence availed the Command revealed planned armed robbery attacks on some commercial banks by suspected Boko Haram elements any moment from now.

“The group also plan to engage in kidnapping and car snatching along major routes in the state, including Owo/Benin axis, Isua/Ikare and Auge/Ayire in order to raise funds for its terrorist/insurgency campaign in the country.

“It was further revealed that the insurgents/terrorists hibernating between Kogi and Ondo have concluded plans to carry out a major armed robbery operation in Owo Local Government Area, Ondo on November 1, being the market day.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state, Femi Joseph, however debunked the rumours saying police did not receive any letter from any sister security agency on Boko Haram attacks.

“The command is not aware of any letter to the effect of planned attack by Boko Haram or any other group. The command, however is working round the clock to provide adequate security for lives and property of the residents of the state.

“The command is very much prepared to ensure adequate security in this ember months both in flash points and other areas,” Joseph said.