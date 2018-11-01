Alleged bribery: Kano Assembly probe panel summons Ganduje

As the bribery scandal involving Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje lingers, the seven-man panel, probing the allegation has summoned him to appear before it tomorrow (Friday).

In a letter, dated October 31, 2018, received and stamped by the Office of the Executive Governor, Government House, Kano, on the same date, requested the appearance of Ganduje, at the investigative hearing to provide the committee, with his perspective on the allegations.

Among others, the committee requested a written, signed and dated statement of the governor, as part of the document to be submitted, on or before the date of the hearing, which will be on Friday.

Apart from that, the committee granted the governor the liberty to appear, with his lawyer, if he so desires, adding that, enclosed were the video clips of the allegation, as submitted by the Daily Nigerian publisher, Jafar Jafar, when he appeared before the committee last week.

However, a dependable source at the State Assembly confirmed that the governor would appear before the panel tomorrow by 10am. – The News.