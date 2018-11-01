TVC Communications launches new brand identity for entertainment channel

Nigeria’s leading independent TV, radio and on-line broadcasting company, TVC Communications, on Thursday, unveiled a new brand identity for its market leading family entertainment channel, TVC.

The on-air changes, unveiled on TVC this morning at 7am, are the result of extensive market research among audience and advertisers, which revealed that many believed the channel branding was dated, old fashioned, dull and unreflective of a modern and young Nigeria.

Chief Executive Officer, TVC Communications, Andrew Hanlon said “Today, we have unveiled a new brand identity which is reflective of all the key elements identified in that research and is the creation of some of Nigeria’s most talented graphic artists and designers, from both within and outside TVC.”

“Our new brand is reflective of our core audience of 15 to 39 year old’s. who are young and modern, ambitious, bright, international in their outlook, yet very much Nigerian and fiercely proud of it.”

Aside from the new channel marque, viewers will see promos and channel idents which capture the richness, diversity and ethnicity of Nigeria and its people in highly crafted visuals, shot in 4K digital motion photography, which highlight the country’s youth in traditional tribal costume. In other sequences, TVC viewers will also see iconic Nigerian personalities explaining what “Pure Entertainment” means to them.

“Pure Entertainment” is the new positioning statement of TVC as it reflects the wide range of family entertainment available on the channel.

According to Andrew Hanlon, the new brand identity reflects the values and interests of today’s modern entertainment audience which will be placed across all TVC programming genres, content and formats.

“TVC is watched by almost four million Nigerians very day, and as one of the country’s biggest and most successful broadcasters we wanted to reimagine our brand to reflect the ambition of our viewers and the renewed direction of our channel”, he concluded.