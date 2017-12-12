Allianz Ghana appoints Zimbabwean-born Darlington Munhuwani as CEO

Darlington Munhuwani joined Allianz Ghana on December 1, 2017 to assume the role of CEO of the company, responsible for non-life insurance.

He succeeds Patrick Prado who is taking on a new role as CEO of Allianz Ghana Life Insurance, to develop this segment in the Ghanaian market.

Darlington is an insurance practitioner with over 25 years’ experience gained in Botswana, Swaziland, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

He joins Allianz from Aon where he was the Regional Director/Controller responsible for Global and Multinational clients. Munhuwani is an associate of Insurance Institute of South Africa (AIISA) and he completed the Program for Management Development from the Gordon Institute of Business Science / University of Pretoria.

He has held various positions in charity and business clubs, such as Rotary and Toastmasters International where he is the past President.

“We are fortunate to have in Darlington Munhuwani a dynamic, truly pan-African insurance expert on board to lead our future growth and build our brand in Ghana, already one of our most important markets in the continent and with so much potential,” said Coenraad Vrolijk, Regional CEO Africa of Allianz.