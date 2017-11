The Anambra state Governorship election has been released in Agulu ward two in Amatutu village, Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area of the State which is the village of the immediate governor of the state, Mr Peter Obi.

Obi dumped APGA for PDP shortly after he left office in 2014.

The result is as follows:

PDP 145

APGA 40

APC 5 – AFP.