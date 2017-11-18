Anambra elections: INEC has made significant improvement, says Catholic Bishop

The Catholic Bishop of Awka diocese, Most Rev Paulinus Ezeokafor, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for making what he called “significant improvement” in the electoral process

The Bishop stated this after casting his votes at Nodu village hall ward nine, Okpuno, Awka South Local Government Area of the state, where he cast his vote.

He expressed satisfaction the way the electorate comported themselves in the election.

He said, “The large turnout of voters is an indication that the electorate still have confidence the entire process and the umpire.”

He urged INEC not to betray the confidence reposed in it by given the people of the state a result that would reflect the wishes of the people.

