APC crisis: Oshiomhole has lost moral right to remain in politics – Saraki

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki on Wednesday attacked the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, saying that he had lost moral right to remain in politics.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin during the sixth remembrance prayer for his father, Saraki said Oshiomhole had ‘no locus standi to talk about morality in today’s Nigeria’s politics.

“That must be a joke coming from Oshiomhole talking about moral ground. I think Oshiomhole has no locus standi to talk about morality today. Oshiomhole is somebody who has been told to have been collecting not even naira but dollars from candidates and he is being accused by his party’s aspirants and governors. I don’t think he has any moral ground, even to continue to be in politics, not to talk about being a chairman of a party.

“I remember in those days, even Oyegun, they never accused him of something like this. I have left that party. I’m sure the President, based on integrity, knows the right thing to do. So, on moral ground, he cannot speak.”

The Chief Press Secretary to Oshiomhole, Mr. Simon Ebegbulem, could not be reached for comments.

He neither picked the calls placed on his telephone nor responded to a text message from one of our correspondents.