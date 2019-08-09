APC suspends Kogi Deputy Governor

The Kogi State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Deputy Governor, Simon Achuba, Achuba, for alleged anti-party activities before, during and after the 2019 general election.

This followed the move by the State House of Assembly to remove Achuba from office.

The party also based the suspension on some actions the deputy governor took that constituted embarrassment to APC family in the state.

Kogi State House of Assembly last Wednesday commenced the process of removing Achuba from office over his action and utterances at the Channels and AIT television stations.

APC state Chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Bello, who disclosed this at a press conference in Lokoja yesterday, said the party has received several petitions from stakeholders in Iyano ward of Ibaji Local Government Area where the deputy governor hailed from, alleging that Achuba had discretely and openly worked for the candidates of the opposition parties during the presidential, national and state assembly elections in the state.

Bello added that the activities of Achuba during the last elections were against the candidates of the APC.

The chairman noted that the report of the disciplinary committees constituted by the Iyano ward and Ibaji LGA APC to probe the crises in the area allegedly indicted the deputy governor and also recommended for his suspension to be followed by expulsion if he did not show any remorse.

Bello, who stated that the State Working Committee (SWC) of APC having deliberated on the recommendations of the disciplinary committee of APC Iyano ward and Ibaji LGA branch of the party, said the state chapter of APC has resolved and upheld Achuba’s suspension till he responded to the letter that the party would serve him.

“As we are all aware, the APC does not condone acts of indiscipline, indiscretion and anti-party activities from any party member no matter how highly placed.

“His series of reckless, damaging and unsubstantiated allegations against the state government were actions that constitute a serious violation of Article 21A (ii), (v) and (vii) of the APC constitution, amounting to acts of disloyalty and embarrassment to the party,” Bello stated.

He added that the decision of the SWC would be communicated to the APC National Working Committee (NWC) in due course.