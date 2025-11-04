The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the chairmanship seats in the elections conducted in all the 25 local government areas of Niger State.

The party also won 271 of the councillorship seats in the 25 LGs, while the opposition Peoples Democratic Party clinched only three seats in Tafa and Rafi LGAs.

The election was held on November 1 with over 10 political parties fielding candidates for the electoral positions.

Some of them include the PDP, All Progressive Grand Alliance, African Democratic Congress, Labour Party and the Social Democratic Party, Zenith Labour Party, among others.

The Commissioner for Operations, Niger State Independent Electoral Commission, Mohammed Liman, who released a statement of the outcome of the election on Monday night, said certificates of return would be issued to the winners

“The Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) wishes to inform the general public and the people of Niger State that the 2025 local government council chairmanship election was duly conducted across the 25 local governments of the state.

“The commission further confirms that all returning officers appointed for the conduct of the election have formally concluded collation and declaration of results in accordance with the electoral law and the commission’s operational guidelines.

“The commission, after careful review, has approved and ratified the result as announced by the returning officers,” the NSIEC said.

The electoral umpire also announced the results of the councilorship elections, noting that the opposition won three seats, two in Tafa and one in Rafi Local Government Areas

“As for the councillors, the commission has approved and ratified the councillorship result as declared by the ward returning officers of the 274 wards in the state. For the avoidance of doubt, APC won 271 seats while PDP won two councillorship seats in Tafa Local Government and one in Rafi Local Government.

“Furthermore, the commission announces that certificates of returns will be presented to all the elected chairmen and councillors as scheduled, and relevant stakeholders will be notified accordingly,” Liman said.

The election witnessed apathy and violence in some of the local government areas, although the state governor, Mohammed Bago, said the election had a large turnout in his local government area.