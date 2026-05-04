The Ebonyi State Government has lifted the over three-month curfew imposed on Amasiri and neighbouring Okporojo communities following a violent boundary dispute that claimed several lives earlier this year.

The decision was announced on Monday after a State Security Council meeting presided over by Governor Francis Nwifuru in Abakaliki.

The curfew, which was enforced in February 2026, followed a deadly clash between Amasiri in Afikpo Local Government Area and Okporojo in Edda Local Government Area, where at least four persons were reportedly beheaded.

Speaking after the meeting, the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) in the state, Mrs Yetunde Kolawole, confirmed that the restriction had been fully lifted, allowing normal activities to resume in the affected areas.

She disclosed that schools and healthcare facilities have reopened, signalling a gradual return to normalcy, but assured that security personnel would remain on ground to sustain peace and prevent a relapse.

Also speaking, the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Justice Ben Odo, said the decision to lift the curfew was taken after both communities showed signs of remorse and willingness to embrace peace.

He added that the State Security Council also rejected a proposed bill seeking to remove Amasiri Development Centre from the list of the state’s 64 development centres.