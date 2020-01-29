Appalachian State University delegation visits AURAK

A delegation from Appalachian State University (ASU) in the United States visited the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) for a campus tour and discussions with the leadership on deepening their cooperation.

Sheri Everts, the Chancellor of Appalachian State University, led the ASU delegation. Professor Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim headed the AURAK contingent.

One of AURAK’s goals is to enter into partnerships with premier U.S. and international universities in order to foster academic exchange of students and faculty and research opportunities for AURAK.

AURAK and Appalachian State University have been cooperating since 2015.

AURAK and Appalachian State University recently agreed to establish a 3+1 Student Transfer Program (TSP).

The agreement is due to be valid for a period of five years.

“AURAK is delighted to deepen its cooperation with Appalachian State University. This program will help our students deepen their education, broaden their experience and enable them to pick up important life skills. Spending an extended period abroad will also help students learn about other cultures and how to work with people from different backgrounds,” Prof. Hassan said at the time.

Appalachian State University offers a challenging academic environment and energetic campus life. Known for its affordability, Appalachian enrolls about 18,000 students and offers more than 150 undergraduate and graduate majors. Small classes and close interactions between faculty and students create a strong sense of community. Appalachian, located in Boone, North Carolina, is one of 16 universities in the University of North Carolina system.

AURAK is a nonprofit, government-owned institution of higher education which provides the local, regional and international communities with a North American-style education integrated with Arab customs and traditions.

AURAK is licensed by the Ministry of Education in the United Arab Emirates and has been accredited in the United States of America by Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) since December 2018.

AURAK offers a total of 22 accredited undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.