ARISE News Channel has mourned the tragic loss of a young journalist, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, who died in the early hours of Monday, September 29, following a violent armed robbery at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja.

In a statement obtained from its X handle on Monday, the 29-year-old broadcaster, affectionately known as Sommie, was a respected news anchor, reporter, and producer who had become a familiar and trusted face to viewers across the country.

The statement read, “It is with heavy hearts that the management and staff of the ARISE News Channel announce the passing of our beloved colleague, News Anchor, Reporter, and Producer, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu. Sommie tragically passed away in the early hours of Monday, September 29, 2025, following an armed robbery incident in her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja that is being investigated by the Nigeria Police.

“Sommie, 29, was not only a cherished member of the ARISE News family but also a vibrant voice that engaged and connected with our viewers.

“Beyond the airwaves, Sommie was a lawyer who was a professional and supportive colleague and a friend to many.”

Tributes have poured in from across the media industry, civil society, and the legal profession, as well as from members of the public who followed her work. Many have called for justice and demanded swift action from the authorities.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Sommie’s parents, siblings, extended family, friends, and loved ones at this difficult time. Sommie’s voice is now silent, but her spirit, passion, and legacy will endure as part of our collective memory. We remain in shock and call for a speedy investigation, apprehension, and prosecution of the culprits,” the statement added