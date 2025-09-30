The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The union made the decision following a National Executive Council meeting held on Sunday at the University of Abuja.

The national president of ASUU, Prof. Chris Piwuna made this known in a copy of strike action he personally signed and made available to our correspondent in Abuja.

“ At the National Executive Council meeting held at the University of Abuja on the 28th of September, 2025, the Union decried the neglect of the University system and the government’s consistent refusal to heed to its demands.

“Accordingly, ASUU has given the Federal Government of Nigeria an Ultimatum of fourteen (14) days within which to address these issues. If at the end of the fourteen-day ultimatum, the Federal Government fails to address these issues, the Union may have no option but to, first, embark on a two-week warning strike and thereafter, a total and indefinite strike.”

The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Education, had set up a committee headed by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Abel Enitan to look into a proposal for ASUU in a bid to ensure stability across universities.

At the time of filing this report, the committee has yet to make any decision known to the public.

ASUU’s core demands remain largely unchanged: renegotiation of the 2009 agreement, adequate revitalisation funds for univer­sities, settlement of outstanding salary arrears, and sustainable funding mechanisms.