Army appoints new GOCs, senior officers

The Nigerian Army has appointed new commanders and redeployed some senior officers to man various commands across the country.

Among those redeployed is Maj.-Gen. M. Mohammed from 1 Division, Kaduna, to the Army headquarters in Abuja.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, said those affected are mostly senior officers of the ranks of Colonel to Major-Generals.

Gen Usman said: “The Nigerian Army yesterday Saturday February 2, 2019, released the postings and appointments of some of its senior officers. Those affected by this include Maj.-Gen. A.A. Tarfa, who has been posted from Headquarters of Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery, to Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership Peacekeeping Centre, as Commandant; Major-General M. Mohammed, from 1 Division Nigerian Army, to Headquarters, Nigerian Army Signals Corps and appointed Corps Commander; while Major-General CT Olukoju, the erstwhile Signal Corps Commander, has been appointed Director-General of the newly created Nigerian Army Simulation Centre (NASIMC) with Headquarters in Abuja.

“Major-General U.S. Yakubu has been posted to Headquarters of Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery and appointed Corps Commander; Major-General C.U. Agulanna, has been posted to Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), as Senior Research Fellow, while Major-General F. Yahaya, the Military Secretary (Army), has been posted to 1 Division Nigerian Army and appointed General Officer Commanding; Major-General A.R. Bakare has been posted to Headquarters, Nigerian Army Finance Corps (NAFC) and appointed Chief of Army Accounts and Budget.”