Ipswich Town defender Ashley Young has announced his retirement from professional football, saying his club’s next match could be his final appearance after a 23-year career.

Reflecting on his journey through the game, Young highlighted the iconic stadiums he has played in over the years, from the start of his career to Europe’s biggest stages.

“From Sefton Road to Vicarage Road to Villa Park to Wembley to Old Trafford to San Siro back to Villa Park to Goodison Park and finally to Portman Road. It’s been some journey that I only dreamt of as a boy!” he wrote via his verified X handle on Thursday.

The former Manchester United and Inter Milan player suggested that Saturday’s fixture could mark the end of his professional career.

“But with this dream, there has to be an ending, and Saturday might be the last game of my professional career. 23 years and out!” he said.

He added, “To be continued…”

Reacting to the announcement, one of his former clubs, Aston Villa, praised Young for an outstanding career.

“250 appearances, 40 goals and one of the finest players in the modern history of Aston Villa. Congratulations on an incredible career,” the club wrote on its verified X handle.

Also, Everton, in a post on its X handle, wrote, “Congratulations on a remarkable career, @youngy18”