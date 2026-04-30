A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has announced his withdrawal from the 2027 Lagos State gubernatorial race.

Jandor made the announcement on Thursday, a few days after procuring the APC Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the 2027 Lagos State gubernatorial election.

In a statement, Jandor revealed that he took the step out of conviction, consultation, and a genuine desire to contribute to the progress of the state, prioritising collective interest above personal ambition.

He also stated that his decision followed the endorsement of the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Kadiri Hamzat, by President Bola Tinubu and APC leaders in Lagos.

According to Jandor, the decision is not borne out of weakness or a lack of capacity, but out of strength, discipline, and a deep respect for party cohesion and unity.

“Let me be unequivocal: I remain a loyal and committed member of the APC. I also reaffirm my unalloyed loyalty and respect for the President and national leader of our party, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. His leadership remains central to the stability and progress of our party and the nation at large.

“In line with this, I hereby fully align myself with the position and direction of Mr. President regarding the Lagos State gubernatorial process. Party supremacy and strategic alignment are critical to sustaining the gains we have collectively built over the years,” he said.

Jandor extended gratitude to the Lagos4Lagos Movement, which he said has never been about one individual but about a cause, equity, inclusion, and a better Lagos for all.

“That cause remains alive, and it must now find expression in our collective support for the party’s chosen direction.

“I urge all our supporters, leaders, and stakeholders to remain calm, focused, and committed. This is a moment to consolidate, not to divide; to build, not to fracture,” Jandor said.