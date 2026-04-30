The Federal Government has unveiled a new push for what it described as “smart, durable and economically impactful infrastructure,” with the approval of a N150bn extension of the Bodo-Bonny Road project in Rivers State under a Public-Private Partnership arrangement.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, disclosed this during a meeting with the management of Nigeria LNG Limited, saying the project reflects a shift from conventional road construction to long-lasting, technology-driven infrastructure.

According to a statement issued by the ministry’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Mohammed Ahmed, on Thursday, the project has received presidential approval and will soon be presented to the Federal Executive Council for ratification.

Umahi said the extension of the Bodo-Bonny Road would be executed using reinforced concrete technology designed to last between 50 and 100 years, significantly reducing maintenance costs.

The statement read, “The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering durable, innovative, and economically impactful infrastructure across Nigeria, following key approvals and policy directions aimed at accelerating national development.

“The President has approved the commencement of an extension of the recently completed Bodo-Bonny Road and Bridges Project in Rivers State to be executed under a Public-Private Partnership arrangement, with an estimated cost of about N150bn. The project is expected to incorporate modern engineering solutions, including the use of concrete technology to ensure long-term durability and minimal maintenance over a lifespan of 50 to 100 years.

“This project is not just about building a road. It is about delivering infrastructure that will stand the test of time, reduce maintenance burden, and provide lasting economic value to Nigerians.”

The minister stressed that the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu was committed to transparency, noting that the project would undergo formal approval by the Federal Executive Council.

Beyond the road expansion, Umahi unveiled a broader plan to transform Nigeria’s highways into smart economic corridors, integrating safety, environmental sustainability, and digital monitoring systems.

He explained that the government had approved the installation of solar-powered street lighting and large-scale tree planting along major road corridors to improve visibility, enhance security, and stimulate economic activities in host communities.

“In addition to improving visibility and safety at night, these initiatives will beautify the corridors and create a more conducive environment for businesses to thrive,” he said.

Umahi also disclosed plans to deploy Closed-Circuit Television cameras along major highways, backed by monitoring centres, to drastically improve emergency response.

He said, “We are introducing CCTV surveillance systems along key highways with strategically located monitoring centres. This will enable us to respond to emergencies in less than 10 minutes, which is a major leap in road safety and security management in Nigeria.”

To further strengthen highway functionality, the minister said the project design would include rest areas, service stations, and operational hubs to support maintenance and monitoring.

He added that contractors had been directed to channel cost savings into value-adding components such as solar lighting and landscaping.

In a move aimed at tackling congestion and improving logistics, the government also plans to incorporate truck parking facilities along the corridor, with ongoing engagements with host communities to secure land.

“We are deliberately integrating truck parks into our road design to address congestion and improve logistics efficiency. Engagement with host communities is ongoing to ensure smooth implementation,” Umahi stated.

He emphasised that the government had imposed a strict 12-month completion timeline for the project, with firm measures to prevent cost overruns.

“This administration is serious about efficiency and accountability. We have set a clear delivery timeline of not more than 12 months from the date of award, and there will be no room for cost variation,” he said.

The minister described the ongoing infrastructure drive as unprecedented, noting that the focus was no longer just on road construction but on delivering world-class assets that drive economic growth.

“We are not just building roads; we are building infrastructure that enhances safety, supports economic development, and improves the quality of life of Nigerians,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of Nigeria LNG Limited, Adeleye Falade, used the visit to highlight the company’s commitment to innovation and cleaner energy.

Falade presented a model of a Compressed Natural Gas-powered ship to the minister, symbolising efforts to promote low-carbon solutions in Nigeria’s transport and maritime sectors.

The meeting also explored areas of collaboration between the government and NLNG in advancing sustainable infrastructure development.

The Bodo-Bonny Road project has long been considered a critical infrastructure linking Bonny Island, home to major oil and gas assets including NLNG, to the mainland in Rivers State.

For decades, the absence of a reliable road network limited economic activities, forcing reliance on waterways for movement of people and goods.

The extension and upgrade of the road, combined with smart infrastructure elements such as CCTV, solar lighting, and truck parks, signals a broader policy shift towards integrated transport systems that combine durability, safety, and economic efficiency.

The renewed focus on Public-Private Partnerships is also seen as part of the Federal Government’s strategy to bridge Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit amid fiscal constraints, while leveraging private sector expertise and funding.

With the latest approvals, stakeholders say the government is attempting to redefine how infrastructure is planned, delivered, and sustained across the country.