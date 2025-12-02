Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State said the state received N230 billion from the Federation Account Allocation Committee in 2025, an inflow above the N150 billion projection in the 2025 Enugu State budget.

The governor disclosed this on Tuesday in Enugu during the presentation of the 2026 budget to the State Assembly.

Highlighting the 2025 budget performance, Mbah said the Assembly approved a budget of N971 billion, adding that revenue inflow into the state increased in ways it had never witnessed before.

According to him, the FAAC inflow not only met expectations but exceeded them by more than half, as “the state projected about N150 billion but eventually received N230 billion, which is over 50 per cent above the projection.”

“This is not accidental. It reflects the impact of President Bola Tinubu’s bold economic reforms, such as the removal of fuel subsidies, unification of foreign exchange rates, and other fiscal measures that have strengthened our key macro indicators.

“We can see today that inflation has declined and continues to trend downward; interest rates have eased, the exchange rate has stabilised, and our foreign reserves have continued to be strengthened and recently hit over the N46 billion mark.

“On our own end, our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) is set to exceed N400 billion by the end of this year. It is not yet where we ultimately want it to be,” Mbah said.

He described the amount as the highest IGR in the history of Enugu State, representing a 221 per cent increase over the 2024 IGR.

“By the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, we would have mobilised a total revenue of N826 billion,” he added.

Giving a breakdown of the 2025 revenue performance, Mbah said:

“Our recurrent revenue was originally budgeted—largely from FAAC and IGR. We budgeted N692 billion, but what we actually got from both FAAC and IGR is N676 billion, which is 97.7 per cent performance.

“In our capital receipts, we budgeted N278 billion and actually received N150 billion, which is 53.7 per cent, bringing the total inflow to N826 billion, with an overall performance of over 85 per cent.”

On expenditure, the governor said his administration spent N138 billion on salaries, pensions and essential government services, representing about 92 per cent of its planned recurrent spending for 2025.

He added that the government invested N667 billion in capital projects such as roads, schools, hospitals, water infrastructure, terminal infrastructure and others.

“We have delivered about 83 per cent of the overall budget. Almost everything we planned for 2025 is already in place. This does not mean that the remaining projects have stalled.

“It simply means that they are in motion, with the largest ones peaking. So, November and December are going to be the peak of those projects,” Mbah said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Governor Mbah presented an appropriation bill of N1.62 trillion for the 2026 fiscal year.