ASUU conducts referendum on strike

February 6, 2019 0

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Tuesday conducted a referendum to decide whether to suspend its three-month  strike or not.

The national leaders of the union on Monday directed its zonal coordinators  to meet and  conduct the referendum.

Over 200 members of the University of Ibadan chapter,  who attended the  congress allegedly voted for the continuation of the strike while a little above 50 voted for the suspension of the strike.

The Chairman of the University of Ibadan Chapter, Dr Deji Omole,   told our correspondent on the telephone  that the congress only conducted a referendum on  what the Federal government had offered the union to call off the strike.

Omole stated that  the FG  promised to include the  earned academic allowances in their 2019  salaries.

He also said the FG  had decided to  release N25bn for university  revitalisation while the rest will be released  after identifying sources to fund it.

Omole, who said the FG  agreed to release additional N5bn to make the earned academic allowances N25bn out of the N105bn being owed lecturers, added  that  ASUU wanted N30bn.

According to him, the FG  has agreed to  renegotiate with the union.

Sources at the zonal  congress claimed the majority of the members voted for the continuation of the strike because they doubted government’s  sincerity in fulfilling its new promises.

