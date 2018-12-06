ASUU tells members to brace for long strike

The President of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, has urged the striking academic staff of the Nigerian public universities to be prepared for a long strike as the Federal Government is yet to show any seriousness in saving public schools from collapsing.

He reiterated to ASUU members “to be on the watch and prepare for a long drawn out struggle to salvage the University System”.

Ogunyemi stated this in a Strike Bulletin No 5 sent to all members of the union and a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent.

ASUU had embarked on nationwide strike over unfulfilled past agreements by government and under-funding of education.

Ogunyemi charged members to remain steadfast “and resolute in the face of intimidation or antics employed by government through Vice chancellors and Governing councils to undermine the ongoing struggle”.

According to ASUU President, “Government is yet to change its “keep them talking” style and stance as all the meetings held so far with the Minister of Education are yet to resolve any of the demands of ASUU”.

While speaking after their Zonal Meeting held at Ladoke Akintola University, ASUU chairman, University of Ibadan, Dr Deji Omole said Ibadan zone of ASUU had been fully mobilised with her members to ensure the reason for the strike got actualised.

Omole noted that it was regrettable the federal government that had not put anything on the table to revitalise the comatose education sector was busy mobilizing funds and resources for re-election in 2019.

He, however, appealed to parents not to mortgage the future of their children by following politicians instead of fighting for proper and adequate funding of public education.