Bandits attacked Yan Kwada village in Faruruwa community of Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State on Sunday evening, abducting five women, including nursing mothers.

A resident disclosed that the attackers arrived in large numbers, armed with dangerous weapons, and raided several homes before whisking away the victims.

“They came as usual, shooting sporadically and breaking into houses. They abducted five women, including nursing mothers,” the source said.

He, however, added that two of the abducted women have returned while three others remain in captivity.

The latest incident comes barely a week after a joint military operation engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle in the area, killing 19 of them

The residents of Faruruwa and other border communities between Kano and Katsina States have continued to live in fear due to recurring bandit attacks.

Several villages have been deserted as a result of the persistent insecurity, with displaced residents taking refuge in Faruruwa town or relocating entirely to urban centres for safety.