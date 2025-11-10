Catholic priests working in parishes in the southern part of Taraba under the Catholic Diocese of Wukari and other concerned groups have raised the alarm over renewed massive killings of locals and destruction of settlements by armed Fulani herdsmen.

Rev. Fr. John Laikei, Director of Social Communications, Catholic Diocese of Wukari, told our correspondent that most of the outstations are completely abandoned, as herdsmen have killed several people and destroyed whole communities.

Fr. Laikei, one of the priests serving in the area, who spoke to our correspondent, said that many people have been displaced, with many killed and several others receiving treatment for various degrees of injuries inflicted by the killer herdsmen.

“It is disheartening that attacks on innocent citizens keep happening despite the promises made by the government to stop killings in the country.

“The manner of the attacks in Southern Taraba shows that there is a deliberate and calculated attempt to permanently take over communities by the Fulani herdsmen so as to have grazing fields for their cattle.

“More worrisome is the fact that most of the people attacked are returnees to their communities after they were displaced by attacks on them by the same Fulani herdsmen militia in the past.

“In most of the communities where herdsmen carry out their attacks, they not only kill and destroy property, but they also graze their cattle on the farmlands of their victims, and in many cases, they settle in their villages.

“We call on the government at all levels to wake up to their constitutional responsibilities to protect lives and property.

“The closeness of some attacked communities to the operational bases of the military in Takum Local Government Area raises concern about the willingness and capability of security agents to stop the ongoing carnage of innocent civilians,” he said.

Another priest, Rev. Fr. George Dogo of the Holy Family Parish in Takum, said that there were threats of the attacks and security agencies were notified. Yet, the attacks are going on with almost no resistance from any quarters.

“When we involve the security agencies, sometimes they tell us they don’t have the numbers to confront the assailants or that they need fuel. Unfortunately, innocent people are being killed on a daily basis, while several villages have been completely burnt down and deserted.

“As we speak, several people are at the hospital with horrific wounds inflicted by these bloodthirsty killer herdsmen. Sadly, those in positions are behaving as if the lives of these people do not matter. What we see daily is really disheartening.”

Meanwhile, the Taraba Tiv Youth Development Forum (TTYDF), on Sunday, called on Governor Agbu Kefas to deploy security men in the Chanchanji Ward of Takum LGA to prevent further attacks by herdsmen.

The group condemned in its entirety the renewed violent attacks by armed Fulani herdsmen on the innocent Tiv farmers in the area since last week and called on the government to take action.

Comr. Torkuma Luper Moses, president of the group, and Uko Moses Wuaga, secretary, lamented in a press statement that several lives have been lost, over one thousand families displaced, and properties worth millions of Naira have been destroyed from the unprovoked attacks.

While calling for the establishment of more military outposts to prevent further attacks, the group also appealed to the Taraba State government to provide emergency relief materials like food, medical care, and shelters for the displaced persons.

“While we urge the security to arrest perpetrators of these acts and their sponsors to face justice, we call on Governor Agbu Kefas to facilitate a peace summit between Tiv and Fulani leaders in the area to address lingering grievances.

“We urge the Federal Government and National/International Bodies to classify Taraba as a priority state under the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) to curb herder-farmer conflicts,” the group demanded.

Our correspondent gathers that Tse Uhembe, Tse Ugbaa, Yongogba, Gidin, Tse Adam, Tornyi, Unom, Sati Agia, Iorbume, Apiita, New Gboko, and several other villages have so far been destroyed by the attackers. – The Sun.