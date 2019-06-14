Bandits kill 70, sack 8 villages in Niger

The death toll from the attack on some communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State has risen to 70 as armed bandits continue their onslaught on the people unabated.

No fewer than eight communities are currently under siege from the bandits, forcing over 1,000 people to flee their homes.

The casualty of those killed by the bandits swelled from 12 when the attack was first reported on Sunday June 9, as the bandits spread to more villages.

It was further gathered that several people who sustained various degree of gun injuries are currently receiving treatment various hospitals in Kuta, Erena and Zumba while the displaced villagers are seeking refuge in seven Internally Displaced Persons camps in the area.

But, police confirmed that only additional 12 people died from the only one it confirmed on Sunday.

The Police Command Public Relations Officer said addition security personnel have been drafted to the affected communities but did not give the number.

Regardless, in a report made available to newsmen in Minna, the state capital, yesterday, by Senator David Umaru, in whose constituency (Niger East senatorial district) the massacre occurred, in the last six days, the bandits, suspected to be cattle rustlers, have killed 58 people.

Giving the breakdown, senator Umaru pointed out that 19 people died in Kwaki village, 14 in Barden Dawaki village while eight died in Ajatawyi village.

Other casualties, he said, include seven dead in Gwassa, five in Ajayin Bataro, four others in Bwailo, three in Baton village and two reported dead in Giji village.

Daily Sun also learnt that over 800 heads of cattle have been rustled during the period.

Senator Umaru appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to come to the rescue of Niger East constituents from the ravaging bandits.

He begged the president to order the relocation of security chiefs to the area; to immediately curtail the carnage.

“I am in pains and sorrow over the killing of my people by armed bandits who have occupied most of our communities in the past few days.

“It is horrible that over 69 people have been killed and 1,000 displaced and yet, there is no respite for the good people of my constituency.”

The lawmaker added that it has become apparent that the situation is beyond the capacity of the police.

“I, therefore, appeal to president Buhari; to order the military into the area, to stop the bandits.

“I am also calling on the General Officer Commanding of 1 Division, Nigeria Army, Kaduna, to deploy more personnel to save the villagers from the onslaught of the bandits,” Umaru said.

He stressed the need for the state government to give priority to the provision of adequate to logistics in assisting security agencies in the area.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Ketso, has visited the injured, at their various hospitals, where he assured the people of government’s determination to secure their lives and property.

The deputy governor, who was accompanied by various heads of security agents in the state, said government will leave no stone unturned in tackling down perpetrators of the attacks to book.

Confirming the attacks and killings, the Police/Public Relations Officer in the state, Muhammad Abubakar, said they only had 12 deaths on record but that they have sent their officers to the villages; to get the true state of the situation. – The Sun.