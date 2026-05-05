Oyo State introduces daily environmental sanitation

The Oyo State Government has introduced a daily environmental sanitation monitoring and enforcement system as part of efforts to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment across the state.

The Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Hon. Ademola Aderinto, disclosed this during a press briefing held in the Ministry’s conference room to mark his first 100 days in office.

Aderinto explained that the Ministry has shifted from the traditional monthly environmental sanitation exercise to a more proactive system that encourages residents to take responsibility for maintaining cleanliness on a daily basis.

He noted that this approach is being reinforced by continuous monitoring and enforcement by environmental health officers

“We are now enforcing daily environmental sanitation. Our officers are on the field every day to ensure compliance cleanliness must become a daily responsibility,” he stated.

To strengthen operations, the Commissioner disclosed that the Ministry re-engaged 930 Environmental Vanguards, sweepers, and waste packers, while also procuring two brand new compactor trucks with the support of Governor Seyi Makinde to enhance waste evacuation.

Highlighting the Ministry ‘s achievements,the Commissioner said the ministry has expanded its impact through strategic workforce deployment and innovation, adding that the 930 Environmental Personnel has been structured to improve enforcement and sanitation coverage.

The Commissioner hinted that with sweepers now operating twice daily to ensure cleaner roads across the state, while also benefiting from enrollment in the Oyo State Health Insurance Scheme.

The Ministry also launched the Oyo Soro Soke (Oyo SSS) Environmental Whistleblower platform accessible via mobile applications and WhatsApp empowering residents to report environmental violations and promote community participation in environmental governance.

In addition ,the Ministry strengthened operational capacity by introducing a first of its kind waste segregation system across government offices, and initiated Public Private Partnerships for the construction of modern public toilets.

Hon. Aderinto expressed gratitude to the Governor for the opportunity to serve, assuring that the confidence reposed in him will not be misplaced.

He also appreciated members of the Executive Council for their strong inter-ministrative collaboration, as well as the Permanent Secretary Dr Sunday Ojelabi for his support.

Highlighting other achievements, he noted improved media engagement by the Ministry, with regular press briefings and public advisories on issues such as flooding, heat waves, cholera, and Lassa fever.

The Commissioner added that the Ministry has regulated charcoal production through a structured framework, commemorated World Earth Day with tree planting, intensified efforts to end open defecation, and strengthened interventions against diseases through inspections and environmental monitoring.

Reaffirming his commitment, Hon. Aderinto assured residents that the Ministry will sustain and build on these gains.