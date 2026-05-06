Ted Turner, the founder of CNN and a pioneer of 24-hour television news, has died at the age of 87.

Turner died on Wednesday after battling Lewy body dementia, a progressive brain disorder.

Earlier in 2025, he was hospitalised with a mild case of pneumonia before recovering at a rehabilitation facility.

The Ohio-born businessman, widely known as “The Mouth of the South” for his outspoken personality, built a vast media empire that included cable television’s first superstation, movie and cartoon channels, and professional sports franchises such as the Atlanta Braves.

Beyond broadcasting, Turner was known for his philanthropy and activism. He founded the United Nations Foundation and advocated for the global elimination of nuclear weapons.

He also played a significant role in reintroducing bison to the American West and created the environmental-themed cartoon Captain Planet and the Planeteers to educate children on environmental protection.

In 1991, Time named Turner its Man of the Year, citing his influence in transforming global television news and making viewers in over 150 countries “instant witnesses of history.”

Although he later sold his networks to Time Warner and eventually stepped away from the business, Turner continued to describe CNN as the “greatest achievement” of his life.

Paying tribute to him, Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, Mark Thompson, described Turner as a fearless and visionary leader.

“Ted was an intensely involved and committed leader, intrepid, fearless and always willing to back a hunch and trust his own judgement,” Thompson said.

“He was and always will be the presiding spirit of CNN. Ted is the giant on whose shoulders we stand, and we will all take a moment today to recognize him and his impact on our lives and the world.”

Turner is survived by his five children, 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.