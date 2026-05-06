US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the objectives of “Operation Epic Fury” have been concluded and the offensive stage of the war with Iran is “over”

Now into its second full day, there is little further clarity on just how effective US President Donald Trump’s “Project Freedom” will be in freeing up the flow of traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

On a day when Trump and three officials from his US administration addressed reporters, Trump’s team made clear that the new scheme is a defensive operation – and the onus is on Iran to come to the negotiating table.

Meanwhile, Iran insists that it will take “decisive action” against ships that do not use the regime-approved route through the strait.

And its top negotiator has accused the US of jeopardising shipping security with its own blockade of Iranian ports, saying the “continuation of the status quo is intolerable for America”.

While US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was speaking to the media, reports emerged from the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) that a cargo vessel had been “struck by an unknown projectile”.

Away from the crucial waterway, rare missile alert warnings in the UAE are a sign of how quickly plans can change, our Dubai-based reporter writes. – BBC.